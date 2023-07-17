AMD GFX1150 & GFX1151 Targets Being Added To AMDGPU LLVM Backend

New AMDGPU targets seeing the initial plumbing merged today for LLVM 17 are GFX1150 and GFX1151 as upcoming AMD APU products.

AMD GFX1150 has appeared in recent months in other open-source driver bits while GFX1151 is a new hit. GFX1150 in some code appearances has also been flagged as "Strix1", possibly in reference to next-gen Ryzen 8000 series "Strix Point" APUs that will feature updated RDNA3 graphics. GFX1151 is making its initial appearance and presumably is for the Ryzen 8000 series integrated graphics too or a similar APU offshoot of it.


This commit just adds the initial AMD GFX1150 and GFX1151 targets. They don't reveal anything really juicy but do confirm that they are for APUs as opposed to discrete graphics products.

LLVM 17.0 should be out this autumn with this and any additional GFX1150/GFX1151 enablement and I'll keep my eyes out for more GFX1150 series code appearing for the Linux kernel and Mesa soon. In any event it's always great seeing vendors working on their open-source and upstream Linux hardware support well in advance of future product launches.
