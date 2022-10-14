KDE Plasma Wayland Now Supports High Resolution Scrolling
The KDE Plasma Wayland session is finally supporting high resolution scroll wheel support that was engineered by Red Hat and originally supported under GNOME for allowing a smoother scrolling experience on the Linux desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting KDE changes to be merged over the past week. This week was particularly exciting given the debut of the Plasma 5.26 desktop. Some of the KDE highlights for this past week include:
- Kate and KWrite have adopted the KHamburgerMenu. But at the moment the traditional main menu bar is still shown by default.
- The Kate text editor's welcome screen now shows more features.
- KDE Plasma Wayland's session now supports high resolution scrolling for a smoother scroll wheel experience!
- Plasma 5.26's network manager now supports WPA3-Enterprise 192-bit mode.
- Various UI fixes to Discover.
- Plasma Wayland fixes around multi-screen arrangements with external screens not being mirrored.
- The infamous "Korners" bug has been fixed for Plasma 5.26.1.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on the KDE changes that landed this week via Nate's blog.
