KDE Making It Easier To Find Or Offer "Sponsored Work"

If you are particularly annoyed by a bug or missing feature with the KDE desktop, there's a new and easier means of advertising your interest in sponsoring work to get a bug or feature addressed. Similarly for experienced KDE developers a more centralized means of finding sponsored work opportunities.Prominent KDE developer and KDE e.V. board member Nate Graham has announced the creation of a "Sponsored Work" section of the KDE forums. The forum can be used for offering up sponsorship to a developer -- or to the KDE e.V. as a donation -- for addressing a particular bug/feature as well as a place for KDE developers to find about bug bounties or other particular work they could pursue for typically a small amount of dollars/euros.

With this new category just being launched, so far the KDE Sponsored Work doesn't have any open listings.Those interested in more background information on the new KDE Sponsored Work area can see Nate's blog for all the details.