KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 November 2023 at 09:30 AM EST. 19 Comments
KDE
Following last week's KDE Plasma 6.0 Alpha release with more enthusiasts beginning to test out the next-generation KDE desktop stack, there's been a spike in bug reports. KDE developers are on it working to address these bugs ahead of the Plasma 6.0 stable release at the end of February.

KDE developer Nate Graham acknowledged the increase in Plasma 6.0 bug reports since the alpha debut. He encourages those testing to keep at it and filing the bug reports. More of the KDE developers are beginning to shift their focus from features to fixes for Plasma 6.0. Some of the KDE changes made this week shared by Nate Graham include:

- Plasma Panels now have a "dodge windows" visibility mode that in effect is an intelligent auto-hide if the panel is being touched by a window.

- KWin adds support for the Wayland Presentation Time protocol. This can help ensure smooth video playback while maintaining audio/video synchronization.

- Improving the look and feel of various Qt Widgets based KDE applications.

- Improved app launch time in the Plasma Wayland session.

- The Elisa music player has its own internal music indexer rather than relying on Baloo.

- KDE brightness controls now work on FreeBSD systems.

- Your preferred web browser is now determined more reliably.

- Various other bug fixes and improvements.

More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
