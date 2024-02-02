Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.0 Getting More Fixes & UI Refinements Ahead Of Release This Month
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to bring attention to all of the KDE development changes. There's been a lot of last minute Plasma 6 work including:
- When dragging a file in the Plasma Wayland session and it passes over another window, you need to stop moving the cursor for a full second before that window will raise itself, compared to the prior value of a quarter second.
- Improvements to KRunner search results rankings.
- The clipboard and keyboard indicator system tray applets now hide themselves completely when there is nothing to show.
- Various UI tweaks/refinements to further refine KDE Plasma's appearance.
- It's no longer possible to crash Plasma by giving a virtual desktop an extremely long name... A long string of characters for virtual desktops up to now would crash Plasma shell.
- Various fixes for software using fractional scale factors.
- A bug in certain GPU configurations where KWin would use 100% of a CPU core has been resolved.
- Improvements to reduce the amount of blocking when browsing network-mounted file-systems.
- The "closeable" window rule now works in the Plasma Wayland session.
More details on all of the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.