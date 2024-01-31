KDE Megarelease 6 RC2 Available For Testing

Releasing at the end of February is the much anticipated Plasma 6.0 desktop where the Wayland session is the default. Plasma 6.0 will be joined by KDE Frameworks 6.0 and the Qt6-ported KDE Gear apps too. Out today for closing out January is the second release candidate of these packages.

KDE Megarelease 6 Release Candidate 2 is out today for facilitating some of the final testing ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop release adjoined by the updated apps and libraries/frameworks updates. Given the current stage of development, it's namely about bug fixing ahead of the stable release coming at the end of February.

KDE Plasma 6


Downloads and more details on today's KDE Megarelease 6 RC2 via KDE.org.
