KDE Reduces CPU Usage On Wayland When Moving The Pointer & Other Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 January 2024 at 06:52 AM EST. 18 Comments
KDE
After a few weeks hiatus due to the holidays, KDE developer Nate Graham is back in the saddle with his weekly development reports around KDE.

With Plasma 6.0 set to be released at the end of February alongside KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear, developers remain very busy with bug fixing and other last minute alterations. As noted earlier this week, Plasma 6.0 RC1 is also now available for testing.

Some of the recent highlights noted by KDE developer Nate Graham in the K* space include:

- Applying a wallpaper to all screens at once can now be easily/quickly done.

- Support for setting a custom mouse pointer speed, similar to the touchpad option.

- Plasma can now be configured to turn off screens at the same time it locks.

- Colord-kde has been ported to Qt 6.

- Reduced background CPU usage when moving the pointer. This was an issue under Wayland. The fix is to wait for a DRM page-flip to be done rather than busy looping.

More details on the recent KDE fixes and other changes via Nate's blog.
18 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.0 Release Candidate Available For Testing
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
KDE KWin Merge Request Opened For Dynamic Triple Buffering
KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting
KDE Plasma 6 Beta 2 Released For Testing
It's Looking Like 2024 Could Be The Year Of HDR On The Linux Desktop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Linux 6.8 Landing A Tantalizing Optimization For Common $PATH-Based Searches