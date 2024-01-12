Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Reduces CPU Usage On Wayland When Moving The Pointer & Other Fixes
With Plasma 6.0 set to be released at the end of February alongside KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear, developers remain very busy with bug fixing and other last minute alterations. As noted earlier this week, Plasma 6.0 RC1 is also now available for testing.
Some of the recent highlights noted by KDE developer Nate Graham in the K* space include:
- Applying a wallpaper to all screens at once can now be easily/quickly done.
- Support for setting a custom mouse pointer speed, similar to the touchpad option.
- Plasma can now be configured to turn off screens at the same time it locks.
- Colord-kde has been ported to Qt 6.
- Reduced background CPU usage when moving the pointer. This was an issue under Wayland. The fix is to wait for a DRM page-flip to be done rather than busy looping.
More details on the recent KDE fixes and other changes via Nate's blog.