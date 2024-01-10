KDE Plasma 6.0 Release Candidate Available For Testing

In working toward the stable release of Plasma 6.0 at the end of February, today marks the release candidate of Plasma 6.0 along with the updated Qt6-ported KDE Gear apps and KDE Frameworks 6.0 that comprise the "KDE 6th Megarelease" software.

The KDE community has put out the first release candidate of their KDE 6th Megarelease that includes their Qt6/KF6-ported wares and the flagship Plasma 6.0 desktop shell.

Plasma 6 official KDE screenshot


Over the earlier alpha and beta releases of the KDE 6th Megarelease, KDE Plasma 6.0 / KDE Frameworks 6 / KDE Gear have all received many bug fixes and polishing to prepare for this major release next month. In particular, many Wayland fixes continue flowing in with Plasma 6 sticking to their plans for defaulting to the Wayland session.

Downloads and more details on the KDE 6th Megarelease RC1 via KDE.org. A second release candidate is planned for 31 January while the actual Plasma 6.0 stable release is penciled in for 28 February.
