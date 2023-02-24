KDE's Multi-Monitor Support Continues To Be Improved

25 February 2023
While last week brought the Plasma 5.27 release as the last feature update to the Plasma 5 series, KDE developers haven't letup in their development efforts with this week continuing to be quite busy for the developers from bug fixing to new features.

Plasma 5.27 brought improved multi-monitor support while in light of that and users "kicking the tires" on it, yet more multi-monitor improvements and fixes have come as a result of that new user exposure. This week saw more multi-monitor refinements and an assortment of other changes:

- KDE Plasma's multi-monitor handling continues to be improved, particularly around "wild and wacky screen arrangements." A lot of edge case bugs have now been addressed and the KDE multi-monitor support is now much more robust.

- From the context menu in the Dolphin file manager and Plasma desktop you can now set an image to be the wallpaper for KDE's lock screen or for both the desktop and the lock screen, rather than just setting the wallpaper desktop background previously from the context menu.

- Both Kate and KWrite now internally save their set of open documents shortly after being opened, in case these text editors get killed due to memory pressure.

- Smoother zooming for Okular when using Ctrl+scroll using a touchpad or with a high resolution scroll wheel.

- A visual overhaul to the KDE Welcome Center.

- Continued refinements to the KDE Discover user interface.

- Various Plasma Wayland fixes.

More details on the improvements made to KDE this week via this blog post by prominent KDE developer Nate Graham.
