Intel's VA-API 2.22 Library Adds VVC/H.266 Video Decode Interface

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 July 2024 at 05:59 AM EDT. 9 Comments
INTEL
Intel engineers today released version 2.22 of libva, the driver-agnostic library for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API). Most notable with libva 2.22 is adding a new interface for Versatile Video Coding (VVC / H.266).

So far we haven't seen any GPU-based video decode support for VVC/H.266 with this video compression format only having been finalized in 2020. Even among CPU-based encoders/decoders for this H.265/HEVC successor they aren't too mature and optimized yet. But with Intel engineers having now added a VVC interface to libva, it looks like GPU-accelerated VVC playback could be arriving for Intel graphics within the next generation or two.

The libva 2.22 support just adds the new interface/API around LibVA VVC support while it's still up to the actual VA-API hardware drivers like the Intel Media Driver to implement the interface where supported/capable.

libva 2.22


Another notable addition with libva 2.22 is adding support for the Linux DMA-BUF protocol use when running on Wayland.

Downloads and more details on the libva 2.22 release via GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
Intel Preps More eDP Panel Replay Driver Code For Linux 6.11
Linux Fixing A Major Performance Issue For Intel Hybrid Systems With Buggy Firmware
Intel Battlemage PCI IDs Being Added To Linux 6.11 For Xe Kernel Graphics Driver
Intel Granite Rapids Brings New "SBAF" Core Testing Capability
Intel Compute Runtime 24.22.29735.20 Brings Latest OpenCL & Level Zero Support On Linux
Intel Vulkan Driver Enables Cooperative Matrix Support For Xe2 GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Qualcomm Aiming For Snapdragon X Elite GPU Support In Linux 6.11