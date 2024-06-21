Intel Xe Driver Seeing PMT Support For Alchemist & Battlemage

The Intel Xe driver is working on supporting PMT functionality with a new set of patches that may be mainlined for Linux v6.11~6.12.

Intel's Alchemist and upcoming Battlemage graphics cards support Platform Monitoring Technology (PMT) as an Intel means of hardware monitoring telemetry. While PMT has been supported by the i915 DRM kernel driver, the newer Intel Xe DRM driver hasn't supported it yet. But with a new patch series out this week it's being enabled for current DG2/Alchemist hardware as well as upcoming Battlemage GPUs.

The patches on Thursday enable Platform Monitoring Technology functionality within the VSEC and Xe drivers for these Intel discrete GPUs. Battlemage's PMT support appear similar in functionality to Alchemist. Those unfamiliar with Intel's PMT efforts in general can see the Intel-PMT GitHub for more details on this hardware telemetry standard for Intel components.

Those interested can find the patches out for review on the platform-driver-x86 mailing list.
