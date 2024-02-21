Intel QATlib 24.02 Brings Support For GEN 5 QAT Devices

Intel has released a new version of QATlib, their user-space support library for the QuickAssist Technology (QAT) via add-in hardware and recent Xeon Scalable processors.

New with QATlib 24.02 is adding support for QAT GEN 5 devices, heartbeat support, RAS device error reset and recovery handling, and various bug fixes.

The Intel QAT GEN 5 hardware is for the QAT 420xx series with more engines and more algorithms being supported. The QAT driver within the mainline Linux kernel added support for the next-gen QAT hardware in Linux 6.8. Now with QATlib 24.02 the user-space library is ready to go for the next-gen QuickAssist Technology accelerators for accelerating data encryption and compression.

Intel QAT slide
Intel has long promoted QAT for offering better encryption and compression performance with better power efficiency. With Intel GEN 5 QAT there are more engines and more algorithms supported.


I haven't seen any public indications of when/where we'll see Intel QAT 420xx hardware but given the timing it wouldn't be surprising if we'll end up seeing the next-gen QAT within upcoming Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors. We'll see but in any event the open-source Linux driver support is ready now that there's the upstream support in Linux 6.8+ and the QATlib 24.02 user-space library.

QATlib 24.02 is available for download from GitHub.
