Intel QATlib 23.11 Brings New Crypto Support
In addition to the many algorithms and features already supported for security / authentication / compression offloading to QAT accelerators, QATlib 23.11 rolls out a couple more features. The QATlib 23.11 highlights include:
- Support DC NS (NoSession) APIs
- Support Symmetric Crypto SM3 & SM4
- Support Asymmetric Crypto SM2
- Support DC CompressBound APIs
- Bug Fixes
QATlib 23.11 can be downloaded via GitHub.
Meanwhile the Intel QAT kernel driver support continues improving as well. With Linux 6.7 there is more efficient use of Gen4 QAT hardware via chained compression "DC" operations. With a single firmware request the chained operations allow for hashing and then compressing the data in one-go.