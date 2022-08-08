Intel Releases Open-Source OpenPGL To Further Enhance Renderers

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 August 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT.
Intel used SIGGRAPH today to announce OpenPGL as what they say is the industry's first open-source library for path guiding so renderer developers can integrate "start of the art" path-guiding methods.

Intel OpenPGL is currently in beta and aims to enhance rendering performance through optimizing the exploration of complex light transport. OpenPGL aims to enhance rendered image quality too by reduced noise generation and more realistic lighting. Intel OpenPGL is designed to integrate into any existing path-traced renderer for interactive and final frame rendering as well as being applicable to scientific visualizations.

Renderers today that support path-guiding are proprietary so Intel hopes that by making this OpenPGL open-source solution, they can further advance the industry. OpenPGL joins the likes of OpenVKL, Open Image Denoise, and their other open-source components as part of the oneAPI Rendering Toolkit. Presumably OpenPGL will be integrated soon into their OSPRay renderer.

For showcasing the potential of OpenPGL, Intel has adapted Blender to make use of it and will be working to upstream it into the software. Below are a few OpenPGL comparison shots courtesy of Intel:



OpenPGL comparison shots courtesy of Intel.


More details on OpenPGL's release via Intel.com. OpenPGL is open-source under the Apache 2.0 license and available from GitHub.
