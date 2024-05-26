Intel NPU Driver Being Refactored For More Versatile CPU+NPU Handling

"The NPU device consists of two parts: NPU buttress and NPU IP. Buttress is a platform specific part that integrates the NPU IP with the CPU. NPU IP is the platform agnostic part that does the inference.



This refactor enables support for multiple platforms using a single NPU IP, so for example NPU IP 37XX could be integrated into MTL and LNL platforms."

Intel's open-source NPU "iVPU" Linux kernel driver for supporting their Neural Processing Unit beginning with Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors is already seeing a code refactoring. The refactoring of this Intel accelerator driver is intended for allowing more versatile CPU and NPU combinations moving forward.Intel recently posted a set of patches to refactor the hardware layer with their NPU (iVPU) driver. The patch cover letter explains how they are better separating the NPU buttress and NPU IP components for handling different configurations in future CPU models:Thus better handling if the NPU IP is reused by future/multiple hardware generations and other combinations that could come about with Intel ramping up their NPU efforts as part of their overall AI ambitions.