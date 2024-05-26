Intel NPU Driver Being Refactored For More Versatile CPU+NPU Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 May 2024 at 09:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel's open-source NPU "iVPU" Linux kernel driver for supporting their Neural Processing Unit beginning with Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors is already seeing a code refactoring. The refactoring of this Intel accelerator driver is intended for allowing more versatile CPU and NPU combinations moving forward.

Intel recently posted a set of patches to refactor the hardware layer with their NPU (iVPU) driver. The patch cover letter explains how they are better separating the NPU buttress and NPU IP components for handling different configurations in future CPU models:
"The NPU device consists of two parts: NPU buttress and NPU IP. Buttress is a platform specific part that integrates the NPU IP with the CPU. NPU IP is the platform agnostic part that does the inference.

This refactor enables support for multiple platforms using a single NPU IP, so for example NPU IP 37XX could be integrated into MTL and LNL platforms."

Thus better handling if the NPU IP is reused by future/multiple hardware generations and other combinations that could come about with Intel ramping up their NPU efforts as part of their overall AI ambitions.

Intel Core Ultra


This patch series is currently restructuring around 2.7k lines of code within the Intel NPU accelerator driver. It will be interesting to see what the future holds on the Intel NPU front. At least Intel already has their open-source driver support in place for Meteor Lake as well as early work for Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake. Meanwhile earlier this year brought an open-source AMD "XDNA" driver for Ryzen AI on Linux but we haven't seen too much activity there nor any communications around trying to upstream that kernel driver or what all they have as far as Ryzen AI support plans on Linux.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel NPU Acceleration Library 1.1 Adds New Model Support & Optimizations
Intel Announces Q3'2024 Arrival For Lunar Lake
Farewell Intel Xeon Phi: Support Removed In The GCC 15 Compiler
Intel CR 24.17.29377.6 Offers Latest OpenCL & oneAPI Level Zero Support
Linux 6.10 x86 Instruction Decoder Prepares For APX & Other New Intel Instructions
Intel Readies Xeon Phi Removal For GCC 15
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
SUSE's YaST Team Drops Cockpit With New Installer Code