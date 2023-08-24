Intel Adds New Raptor Lake IDs To Mesa Graphics Drivers
Seemingly for Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh processors, some new graphics PCI IDs were added today to Mesa for the Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan drivers.
Four new PCI IDs were added to Mesa as part of the Raptor Lake family. Two are for Raptor Lake P: 0xa7aa and 0xa7ab. There are also two additions for Raptor Lake U: 0xa7ac and 0xa7ad.
Given the timing of this merge a year after Raptor Lake initially debuted, these new PCI IDs are presumably for the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh processors. Though it's also a bit surprising that these additional PCI IDs weren't already added to Mesa. Only these new PCI IDs are needed without any other driver changes compared to the existing Raptor Lake driver code paths.
The patch is marked for back-porting to Mesa stable branches so that these new Raptor Lake graphics PCI IDs should be found in all prominent versions of Mesa by the time the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors ship in the months ahead.
