Intel Publishes Updated CPU Microcode For A Variety Of Security & Functional Issues

Intel published a number of new CPU microcode images this Patch Tuesday for addressing various security issues as well as a number of functional issues being addressed across different CPU client and server processor generations.

Intel CPU Microcode 20240813 is now available for Linux users in easily obtaining the latest microcode files. Notably today's CPU microcode updates do not contain the new Intel Raptor Lake (Refresh) 0x129 CPU microcode for addressing the CPU stability problems affecting Intel Core 13th/14th Gen processors. So presumably only that new microcode can be loaded at boot time and not late-loaded by the operating system. Or it may be a case of release scheduling that the RPL 0x129 microcode didn't make the cut for today, but in any event it's worthwhile pointing out.

On the security front today's CPU microcode update does address a security vulnerability affecting recent generations of Intel Core and Xeon CPUs with their stream cache mechanisms, Intel Core Ultra stream cache issues, a Intel Xeon 3rd / 4th / 5th Gen Xeon issue allowing privilege escalation, a 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable vulnerability allowing denial of service, and an SMI Transfer Monitor advisory affecting many Intel CPUs.

On the "functional issues" side, today's CPU microcode updates address problems from the latest Intel Core Ultra processors all the way back to the 7th Gen Core processors.

Long story short, there is a lot of new Intel CPU microcode binaries out today for addressing various security and functionality issues for both Intel client and server processors going back generations. The updated microcode will work their way out to Linux users soon while those wanting the updates right away can find all the new binaries on GitHub.
