Intel Media Driver 2023Q2 Preps More For Meteor Lake, More Arc Graphics Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 August 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel has published their latest quarterly update to the Intel Media Driver open-source VA-API implementation as well as to their oneVPL video processing layer library.

The Intel Media Driver 2023Q2 release provides Video Acceleration API (VA-API) encode/decode support on integrated graphics going back to Broadwell while supporting all of Intel's latest integrated and discrete graphics offerings. This quarter's update has seen a lot of work still on the Meteor Lake side in preparing for those upcoming laptop processors. The latest Meteor Lake video acceleration work includes fixing AV1 encoding functionality, enhancing BT2020 YUV/RGB range conversion, and enabling the PAT index for cache setting.

On the video decoding side, the new Intel Media Driver release has enabled GuC submission on Raptor Lake S hardware, supports DDI query for engine reset information on DG2/Alchemist and newer, and fixes an HEVC hang issue on Tigerlake and newer.

Arc Graphics A770


Video encoding work with this quarterly driver update includes fixing AV1 TX_MODE_SELECT bitstream corruption for DG2/Alchemist, fixing HEVC ICQ capabilities reporting for DG2/Alchemist, enabling HEVC VDEnc 422 encoding on Arctic Sound M, a power optimization for VP9 unaligned surface padding on Tigerlake, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver 2023Q2 release via GitHub.

Also out today is the oneVPL GPU Runtime 2023Q2 release that has an AV1 DPB decode optimization, VP( and HEVC decode fixes, HEVC VDEnc 422 encoding for Arctic Sound M, a JPEG encoding fix, and enhanced HDR tone mapping and 3DLUT within the video processing code.
