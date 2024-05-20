Intel Announces Q3'2024 Arrival For Lunar Lake
Intel previously indicated that Lunar Lake processors would launch by the end of 2024 and leading to anticipation of a Q4 launch... Intel today announced that Lunar Lake will actually launch in Q3.
Intel posted to their newsroom today that Intel Lunar Lake processors will arrive in Q3'2024, allowing it to be "in time for the holiday season." Nice seeing they are prepared for launching Lunar Lake in Q3 rather than Q4.
The announcement on the Intel Newsroom reads:
"Starting Q3 2024 in time for the holiday season, Intel’s upcoming client processors (code-named Lunar Lake) will power more than 80 new laptop designs across more than 20 original equipment manufacturers, delivering AI performance at a global scale for Copilot+ PCs. Lunar Lake will get the Copilot+ experiences, like Recall, via an update when available. Building on the success of Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and with the addition of Lunar Lake, Intel will ship more than 40 million AI PC processors this year."
Lunar Lake should be very interesting with its CPU, NPU, and GPU upgrades. I look forward to testing out Intel Lunar Lake under Linux. Intel's open-source software engineers have been very busy working on the Lunar Lake Linux support. It's looking like for the most part the Lunar Lake support is getting ready to go with the very latest upstream kernel code seeing lots of the code in place while one of the major areas still being worked on is with the Xe2 graphics still getting squared away.
Stay tuned to Phoronix for learning more about the Lunar Lake Linux support and eventual Linux performance benchmarks. There's also the Arrow Lake launch coming up as well.
