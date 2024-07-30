Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" Launching 3 September

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 July 2024 at 01:47 PM EDT. 6 Comments
With the AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" laptops now shipping this week, Intel has announced that their Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" processors as the successor to Meteor Lake will be formally launching on 3 September.

Intel put out a news alert that they will be launching their next-generation Core Ultra laptop processors on 3 September. This is timed for the IFA 2024 conference. On 3 September at 9am PDT will be a livestreamed event for launching Lunar Lake.

Intel Lunar Lake picture


The brief news alert can be found at Intel.com. We've been expecting Lunar Lake to launch in Q3 and they appear on target and eager to talk more about it given the AMD Strix Point competition debuting.

Lunar Lake should be very exciting with its Xe2 integrated graphics, upgraded NPU, and significant CPU core enhancements as we've been talking about in recent months. From my external monitoring of the patch flow, Intel Lunar Lake Linux support should be in good shape for launching in September... The main caveat is the Xe2 graphics still appearing to settle and the Xe2 graphics support not yet enabled by default on current Linux kernels. We'll see if that changes in the next month or if there may be some near-term kinks to still work out in the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver support. Stay tuned for more about Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake on Linux in September.
