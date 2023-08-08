Intel Wiring Up DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.1 Support For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 August 2023 at 06:02 AM EDT. 7 Comments
INTEL
Last year the DisplayPort 2.1 specification was published and now Intel's open-source Linux engineers are working on adding support to the kernel for handling of the DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support for that DP operation over USB Type-C connections.

On Friday Intel engineers sent out the patches for enabling cable identification flow that is needed for advertising DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support. The changes aren't to the Intel Linux graphics driver but rather the kernel's USB Type-C driver. Additionally, there are changes to the Chrome cros_ec_typec driver code -- likely indicating Intel's interests around DP Alt Mode 2.1 support is for Intel-powered Chromebooks.

USB Type-C connection


The DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 specification requires the Type-C driver configure additional cable details around signaling, UHBR13.5, cable type, and DPAM version reporting.

This patch series lays out the DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support for Linux and this code is now under review prior to being mainlined.
