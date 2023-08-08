Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Wiring Up DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.1 Support For Linux
On Friday Intel engineers sent out the patches for enabling cable identification flow that is needed for advertising DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support. The changes aren't to the Intel Linux graphics driver but rather the kernel's USB Type-C driver. Additionally, there are changes to the Chrome cros_ec_typec driver code -- likely indicating Intel's interests around DP Alt Mode 2.1 support is for Intel-powered Chromebooks.
The DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 specification requires the Type-C driver configure additional cable details around signaling, UHBR13.5, cable type, and DPAM version reporting.
This patch series lays out the DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support for Linux and this code is now under review prior to being mainlined.