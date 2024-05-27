Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Releases ISPC 1.24 With New AVX-VNNI & AVX512-VNNI Targets
The new Intel ISPC 1.24 release adds new targets of avx2vnni-i32x4, avx2vnni-i32x8 and avx2vnni-i32x16 with AVX-VNNI instruction support. There is also now avx512icl-x4, avx512icl-x8, avx512icl-x16, avx512icl-x32 and avx512icl-x64 targets with AVX512-VNNI instruction support. AVX-512 VNNI is found since Intel Skylake and AMD Zen 4. AVX-VNNI is found with Intel Alder Lake and newer along with upcoming AMD Zen 5.
ISPC 1.24 adds new dot production functions for unsigned and signed int8 and int16 types that leverage AVX-VNNI and AVX512-VNNI instructions where supported. There is also support for non-type template parameters.
ISPC 1.24 also has various code generation improvements for both CPUs and GPUs. The ISPC 1.24 compiler is derived from the LLVM 17.0.6 upstream.
Downloads and more details on the new Intel ISPC 1.24 release via GitHub.