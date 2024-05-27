Intel Releases ISPC 1.24 With New AVX-VNNI & AVX512-VNNI Targets

The Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) is out with a new version today for this C programming language variant that features SPMD programming extensions. Intel ISPC aims to make it easy to take advantage of SIMD capabilities on their modern processors as well as GPUs.

The new Intel ISPC 1.24 release adds new targets of avx2vnni-i32x4, avx2vnni-i32x8 and avx2vnni-i32x16 with AVX-VNNI instruction support. There is also now avx512icl-x4, avx512icl-x8, avx512icl-x16, avx512icl-x32 and avx512icl-x64 targets with AVX512-VNNI instruction support. AVX-512 VNNI is found since Intel Skylake and AMD Zen 4. AVX-VNNI is found with Intel Alder Lake and newer along with upcoming AMD Zen 5.

ISPC 1.24 adds new dot production functions for unsigned and signed int8 and int16 types that leverage AVX-VNNI and AVX512-VNNI instructions where supported. There is also support for non-type template parameters.

Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Core CPU


ISPC 1.24 also has various code generation improvements for both CPUs and GPUs. The ISPC 1.24 compiler is derived from the LLVM 17.0.6 upstream.

Downloads and more details on the new Intel ISPC 1.24 release via GitHub.
