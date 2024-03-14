Mesa 24.1 Adds Support For The Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170G
The current Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series products that were announced in 2022 built off Arctic Sound M are the Data Center GPU Flex 140 and Data Center GPU Flex 170 while now a new "170G" variant was added for Intel's open-source Mesa OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
The Intel Mesa drivers have long supported the DG2-based Arctic Sound M / Data Center GPU Flex Series while a new PCI ID was added for the Data Center GPU Flex 170G.
I haven't been able to find any information on this Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170G variant or listed elsewhere and isn't yet appearing on the Intel.com Data Center GPU Flex series table.
A simple patch adding the 0x56c2 PCI device ID is all that's needed over the existing DG2/ATS-M driver support. In any event this new Data Center GPU Flex 170G will be supported by Mesa 24.1 and likely back-ported soon to the Mesa 24.0 series too.
Add A Comment