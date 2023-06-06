Intel Announces Faster Arc Pro A60 & A60M Graphics

Intel today announced the Arc Pro A60 graphics card and the A60M as the mobile variant of this new faster class of Arc Pro Graphics.

The Intel Arc Pro A60 complements the existing Arc Pro A40 and A50 GPUs with higher performance and the ability to drive up to four displays simultaneously. The Intel Arc Pro A60 features up to 12GB of video memory, more PCIe lanes than the lower-end Arc Pro parts, twice the number of XMX engines, and 16 ray-tracing units. The Arc Pro A60M continues to support other common DG2/Alchemist GPU features like AV1 decoding.

Intel Arc Pro A60


The Intel Arc Pro A60 has a 130 Watt peak power rating and will come in a single slot form factor.

Intel Arc Pro A60


The Intel Arc Pro A60 graphics card will be found in workstation desktops beginning in the coming weeks while Arc Pro A60M mobile graphics should begin appearing from partners in the coming months.

More details on the new Intel Arc Pro A60 series via Intel.com.
