Intel Announces Faster Arc Pro A60 & A60M Graphics

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Intel today announced the Arc Pro A60 graphics card and the A60M as the mobile variant of this new faster class of Arc Pro Graphics.The Intel Arc Pro A60 complements the existing Arc Pro A40 and A50 GPUs with higher performance and the ability to drive up to four displays simultaneously. The Intel Arc Pro A60 features up to 12GB of video memory, more PCIe lanes than the lower-end Arc Pro parts, twice the number of XMX engines, and 16 ray-tracing units. The Arc Pro A60M continues to support other common DG2/Alchemist GPU features like AV1 decoding.

The Intel Arc Pro A60 has a 130 Watt peak power rating and will come in a single slot form factor.