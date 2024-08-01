Intel Publishes AVX10.2 Documentation, GCC Compiler Enablement Begins For AVX10.2

Intel closed out July by publishing AVX10.2 technical details as part of a now public document. Intel's compiler engineers are also already at work on enabling AVX10.2 in the GCC and LLVM/Clang compilers.AVX10.2 adds YMM rounding control support and new instructions. An initial AVX10.2 patch was already posted for GCC while over the next few weeks Intel engineers will be posting the YMM rounding and new instructions code for the GNU Compiler Collection.

The newly-public AVX10.2 technical details can be found via this Intel.com document . AVX10.2 adds new AVX10 BF16 instructions, compare scalar FP with enhanced eflags, new convert instructions, integer and FP16 VNNI media new instructions, new min/max instructions, and saturating convert instructions. All the technical details on the new AVX10.2 instructions can be found from the Intel document.