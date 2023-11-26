LLVM Lands APX JMPABS Support, More Advanced Performance Extensions Work Landing

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 26 November 2023 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM
Intel compiler engineers remain quite busy working not only on AVX10 family support but also plumbing in the Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) to be found with future Intel processors.

Intel's open-source compiler experts have been posting a number of GCC patches around APX support while more APX code has also been trickling into the LLVM/Clang compiler codebase.

Most recently merged this week is the support for encoding/decoding for JMPABS. APX JMPABS allows for jumping to 64-bit absolute addresses. APX JMPABS will be beneficial for just-in-time (JIT) compiled code and a variety of other possible optimizations to come with JMPABS usage.

Intel APX


There's also been APX EGPR merged two weeks ago along with other Intel APX code pending.

These recent patches upstreamed into LLVM will in turn premiere with the LLVM 18.0 release that typically happens for their H1 release in the March~April timeframe. With GCC 14 now under a feature freeze and not all of that APX code upstreamed yet, LLVM is in better shape for seeing complete APX support first in a released compiler thanks to its six month release cycle compared to the GNU Compiler Collection pushing out major releases on an annual basis. In any event it's great as usual seeing Intel's timely contributions to GCC and LLVM/Clang for new CPU ISA features.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Initial OpenACC Code Begins Landing In The LLVM Clang Compiler
NVIDIA Looking To Add OpenACC 3.3 Support To Upstream LLVM Clang
LLVM Looking To Better Collaborate Around Common AI/GPU/FPGA Offloading
Intel Proposes Adding Full SYCL Programming Model Support To Upstream LLVM
LLVM Merges Initial Support For OpenMP Kernel Language
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
Inkscape Celebrates 20 Years With New Release
KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha