Intel Publishes New Media Driver, oneVPL GPU Runtime "2022Q3" Releases
Intel has published their "2022Q3" releases for their open-source Media Driver with VA-API support as well as their Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime.
The Intel Media Driver 2022Q3 release (also marked as v22.5.4) improves AVC and HEVC decode robustness for new Intel Arc Graphics hardware when encountering any video decode errors. On the Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist front there is also a fix for VP9 dynamic resolution handling to deal with a corruption issue.
The updated Intel Media Driver also fixes an AV1 decode hang in the film grain code, a possible crash is resolved during MPEG-2 decoding, memory decompression is enabled for ADL-S and ADL-N CPUs, and a variety of other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver 2022Q3 release via the GitHub project page.
Also out this morning is the oneVPL GPU Runtime 2022Q3 release. On the oneVPL GPU side is a fix for AV1 decoding leading to a possible hang in high-throughput rate transcoding workloads. There is also a fix in HEVC decode for HDR SEI parameter parsing. The oneVPL driver update also enables hierarchical B frames and compression efficiency work as it pertains to AV1 encoding. VP9 encoding has seen a fix around its FPS calculation. Lastly there is improved BGRP/I420/UYVY format support with this new Intel video processing layer code.
The new Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime release can be found via this GitHub page.
