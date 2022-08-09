Intel Releases New "20220809" CPU Microcode For Latest Security Vulnerability

9 August 2022
As part of today's "Patch Tuesday", Intel has made a new round of security vulnerabilities public -- including a new processor advisory that affects their latest Xeon Scalable and Core wares resulting in new CPU microcode being required.

Necessitating new Intel CPU microcode files is Intel-SA-00657 as a security vulnerability that due to problematic handling of shared resources could lead to a privileged user potentially enabling information disclosure. This vulnerability requires the user first having local access and carries a 6.0 "medium" CVSS score.

Intel has published microcode-20220809 with this security fix plus addressing some functional issues. Affected processors receiving microcode updates today include Xeon Scalable, Xeon D-21xx, Core Gen 11, Core Gen 12, and Core Gen 10/11/12 Mobile CPUs.


The list of new Intel security advisories for August.


Via the Intel Security Center are also a number of other security advisories published today affecting different software and hardware.

Update: There is the whitepaper on this vulnerability called AEPIC - Architecturally Leaking Uninitialized Data from the Microarchitecture.
3 Comments
