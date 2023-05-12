Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 May 2023 at 06:40 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL
Well, this is a bit strange... Intel just published Friday afternoon CPU microcode updates for all supported processor families back to Coffee Lake "Gen 8" for undisclosed security updates.

Earlier this week was Patch Tuesday and Intel issued a round of new security advisories for various -- mostly software -- security issues. Of this month's security advisories, there was nothing pertaining to CPU microcode explicitly nor any "Intel Processor" advisories this month.

But hitting this Friday afternoon now for the Intel Linux CPU microcode repository are a new set of firmware binaries... The mentioned change is "Security updates for [INTEL-SA-NA]." The ID format is for the Intel Security Advisory (SA) and presumably NA is for "Not Available." Given it's dropping a few days past Patch Tuesday, it would appear to be for some new and not publicly disclosed issue.

Intel CPUs


Concerning as well is the scope of the new CPU microcode for the security update(s) are basically all supported CPU families. From Gen8 Coffee Lake and Whiskey Lake Mobile up through the latest Xeon Scalable Gen 4, Xeon Max, and Gen 13 Raptor Lake are all updated. Plus this is the first time seeing updated CPU microcode published for Alder Lake N CPUs as well as Atom C1100 "Arizona Beach" platforms.

New Intel CPU Microcode


Given the Friday afternoon drop following Patch Tuesday, security updates for an unpublished Intel Security Advisory, and the wide range of processors affected, I'm quite curious about this CPU microcode update. I'll be testing it over the weekend on some Intel CPUs to at least see if there is any performance impact of the new microcode. On Saturday I should have up an initial assessment if I find any measurable performance impact as a result of the new CPU microcode.

Linux users can find the new Intel CPU microcode files via this GitHub page. Those on Windows and other platforms will likely soon find the updated CPU microcode updates coming down through their respective channels.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux Developers Still Working To Retire Intel Itanium/IA-64 Support
Intel oneAPI's Embree 4.1 Brings Its Ray-Tracing Library To 64-bit ARM
Intel Sends Out Latest Patches Preparing Linux CET Virtualization
Linux 6.5 To Boast Improved Handling For Intel Hybrid CPUs With Hyper Threading
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Enables GPL By Default While Hiding Mesh Shaders
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Affected By Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
AMD openSIL Will Eventually Replace AGESA, Supporting Both Client & Server CPUs
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Experimental AV2 Support Added To AVIF Image Encoder
AMD SoundWire Merged For Linux 6.4