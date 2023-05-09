Intel Linux Graphics Driver Affected By Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 May 2023 at 01:10 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Intel today published 38 new security advisories in their first Patch Tuesday roundabout since February. Among the new disclosures today are CVE-2023-28410 as an i915 Linux kernel graphics driver vulnerability that could lead to local privilege escalation.

Intel's new security advisories today are mostly software-related ranging from their RISC-V Pathfinder to NUC software to QAT drivers. Of the 38, the only one to really catch my attention was CVE-2023-28410. This is a CVSS 8.8 "High" score for a potential security vulnerability within the Linux i915 kernel driver that with local access could lead to escalation of privileges. The problem stems from an improper restriction of operations within the bounds of a memory buffer.

INTEL-SA-00886


Fortunately, the issue has been fixed upstream since Linux 6.2.10 when it was quietly resolved. So upgrade past that point if you are making use of Intel Linux graphics and concerned about local users potentially gaining elevated privileges.

The other new security advisories today from Intel can be found via the Intel Security Center.
