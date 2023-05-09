Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Affected By Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
Intel's new security advisories today are mostly software-related ranging from their RISC-V Pathfinder to NUC software to QAT drivers. Of the 38, the only one to really catch my attention was CVE-2023-28410. This is a CVSS 8.8 "High" score for a potential security vulnerability within the Linux i915 kernel driver that with local access could lead to escalation of privileges. The problem stems from an improper restriction of operations within the bounds of a memory buffer.
Fortunately, the issue has been fixed upstream since Linux 6.2.10 when it was quietly resolved. So upgrade past that point if you are making use of Intel Linux graphics and concerned about local users potentially gaining elevated privileges.
The other new security advisories today from Intel can be found via the Intel Security Center.