IceWM 3.0 Released For This Speedy & Simplicity-Minded X11 Window Manager
IceWM 3.0 was released today as the latest major update to this X11 window manager that has been development since the late 90's with a particular focus on simplicity and speed.
IceWM 3.0 introduces support for tabbed windows, various new override options, improvements to the IceWM-Menu-RandR, translation updates, and more. The main feature though is the tabbed windows functionality.
The IceWM documentation explains of the new tabbed windows support:
A window frame may contain multiple client windows. To realize this, drag the title bar with the middle mouse button, while holding down a shift key, onto the title bar of another frame. The two title bars will start to flash to indicate that they can merge. Release the mouse button to merge the client of the upper window to the lower frame. Now the lower frame will have multiple clients, called tabs.
Downloads and more details on IceWM 3.0 via Ice-WM.org.
