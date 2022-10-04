IBM Does A "Quasi-Acquisition" Of Red Hat Storage

Back in 2019 IBM completed its acquisition of Red Hat while today is a "quasi-acquisition" of sorts being announced with Red Hat's Storage team being transferred to the IBM Storage team.

The Red Hat Storage team is basically being transferred to IBM Storage, while Red Hat continues to be owned by IBM it's being announced as an "acquisition". Red Hat's storage employees and related products and IP will be transferred to IBM Storage. Red Hat Ceph Storage is also becoming IBM Ceph.

Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation is also being absorbed into IBM Spectrum Fusion. IBM is assuming the Premier Sponsorship role of the Ceph Foundation from Red Hat.

The key takeaways from the materials provided in advance by IBM ahead of today's announcements:



Interesting times and is a move about better positioning IBM Storage to compete in the hybrid cloud world.
