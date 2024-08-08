Hyprland 0.42 Wayland Compositor Ditches Wlroots, Adds Explicit Sync Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 8 August 2024 at 06:25 AM EDT. 30 Comments
Hyprland 0.42 has been released as the newest feature release to this dynamic tiling Wayland compositor that remains "100% independent" and "doesn't sacrifice on its looks." Hyprland had been doing some heavy lifting via the Wlroots library but now in version 0.42 that dependency is eliminated.

Hyprland 0.42 does away with its Wlroots dependency but now adds a dependency on Aquamarine, a light rendering backend library being developed by the project.

Hyprland screenshot


Hyprland 0.42 also adds Wayland explicit sync support, there is an in-house XCursor implementation for legacy themes, and many fixes and performance improvements.

Those wanting to learn more about all of the Hyprland 0.42 Wayland compositor changes can do so at GitHub.
