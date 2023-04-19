Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
HCC Wants To Make It Easy To Run C11 Code On GPUs
HCC is self-described as:
HCC is a C compiler that allows you to compile your C codebase (with limitations) to SPIR-V for the Vulkan graphics API. This means you can share struct's, enum's and functions between your CPU & GPU code. HCC targets the future of GPU programming so is designed around features such as bindless resources and scalar alignment. This makes it easier to interop with the GPU and focus on writing shader code without writing your own shader build system.
The project is currently in alpha, so expect bugs and please help by filing bugs and contributing back to the codebase :)
HCC's lead developer Henry Rose wrote into Phoronix further commenting, "I have just released my first version of HCC, the main purpose of the project is to allow me to use the C11 language on the GPU as I really love using it on the CPU. It allows me to share code & data structures but I also have got rid of some of the legacy features that are in other shading languages."
HCC is supporting both Windows and Linux, aims to convert C11 code to Vulkan 1.3+ usage via SPIR-V, and to support as many of C's language features as possible.
Those wishing to learn more about the HCC compiler can find it hosted on GitHub.