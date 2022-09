Godot 4.0 Alpha 16 Released With More Vulkan Renderer Improvements

Ahead of the upcoming Godot 4.0 Beta , this impressive open-source game engine has been tacking on a few more improvements in another Godot 4.0 alpha build. Godot 4.0 continues shaping up quite nicely with many big improvements over Godot 3.x and making this open-source game engine increasingly competitive and viable alternative to proprietary/commercial game engines. Godot 4.0 Alpha 16 was released today as the developers involved with this cross-platform game engine work to firm up the Godot 4.0 feature set. Some of the key highlights of new material in Godot 4.0 Alpha 16 include:- Re-enabling support for web exports using the OpenGL 3 / WebGL 2 renderer.- Multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) support for 2D with the Vulkan API.- Physical light units within Godot 4's new Vulkan renderer.- Re-enabling per-pixel transparency support across Linux, macOS, and Windows.- Various Editor improvements.- Fixing minimizing/maximizing behavior on Linux with X11.

Those wishing to learn more about these latest Godot 4.0 game engine enhancements can see the new blog post on GodotEngine.org