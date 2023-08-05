Go 1.21 Promotes PGO To General Use, Boosts Most Programs 2~7% With PGO

8 August 2023
Go 1.21 is now available as the latest version of this popular programming language.

Back in February Go 1.20 brought preview support for Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO). With Go 1.21, the PGO support is now considered ready for general use. Go developers are finding most Go programs see between a 2% and 7% boost to performance by making use of the Profile Guided Optimization support. Go 1.21 is also seeing its build speed improve by up to 6% in large part due to the PGO'ing of the compiler itself.

Go 1.21 also has improved handling for Linux systems with transparent huge-pages (THP) for better performance, various other performance improvements, backwards compatibility improvements, improved type inference for Go code, and three new built-ins for the Go language itself. The new built-ins are min, max, and clear.

More details on all of the changes to find with Go 1.21 via Go.dev.
