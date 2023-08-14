Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Glibc Git Lands Another FMA-Optimized Function - 24% Mean Improvement
H.J. Lu has continued his recent FMA optimization push for the GNU C Library by optimizing expm1, the function to return a value of an exponential minus 1.
While the expm1 function may not be as common, testing again on Intel Skylake showed some nice improvements. The mean improvement was 24% better than the prior Glibc behavior before introducing this Fused Multiply Add (FMA) optimized code for benefiting modern Intel and AMD CPUs.
This commit lands the code and not a bad improvement for x86_64 CPUs with the next Glibc release. Great as always to Intel and their relentless open-source contributions for further tuning the performance potential of Linux x86_64 systems.