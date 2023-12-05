git.kernel.org Adds Native Dark Mode Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 December 2023 at 06:54 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As an early Christmas present for Linux kernel developers and others keeping track of kernel development, the git.kernel.org Cgit web interface has rolled out native dark mode support.

There's been a patch for months adding the CSS dark mode support to the git.kernel.org cgit web interface while now it's finally been rolled out.

git.kernel.org dark theme


Yesterday it was noted on social.kernel.org that the dark mode support has been rolled out for git.kernel.org to enhance the viewing experience of browsing the official Linux kernel Git as well as the many development branches housed there.

git.kernel.org dark theme


As an extra plug, if you are looking for native dark mode support on Phoronix, that is available via Phoronix Premium.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.8 To Drop The SLAB Allocator, SLUB Optimizations Coming Too
LZ4 Support Revised For Faster Restore From Linux Hibernation
"Panthor" DRM Driver Coming Together For Newer Arm Mali GPUs
AMD Threadripper 7980X Kernel Benchmarks On Linux 6.5 / 6.6 / 6.7
Linux 6.7-rc4 Released As The Holidays Approach
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Linux Mint's Cinnamon 6.0 Brings Initial -- Still Experimental -- Wayland Session
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Red Hat Developing New xwayland-run & wlheadless-run Utilities
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7