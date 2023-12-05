Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
git.kernel.org Adds Native Dark Mode Support
There's been a patch for months adding the CSS dark mode support to the git.kernel.org cgit web interface while now it's finally been rolled out.
Yesterday it was noted on social.kernel.org that the dark mode support has been rolled out for git.kernel.org to enhance the viewing experience of browsing the official Linux kernel Git as well as the many development branches housed there.
