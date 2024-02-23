Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Git 2.44 Released - Can Yield Faster Pack Generation & Faster Rebases
Git 2.44 was released with many changes from various sub-commands learning new capabilities to performance optimizations, support for GitLab CI, and dozens of fixes.
Over on the GitHub blog for Git 2.44 they particularly call out faster pack generation using multi-pack reuse, faster rebases with "git replay", and a variety of other smaller improvements.
The full list of Git 2.44 changes can be found via Friday's release announcement.