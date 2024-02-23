Git 2.44 Released - Can Yield Faster Pack Generation & Faster Rebases

Git maintainer Junio Hamano on Friday released Git 2.44 as the newest update to this leading open-source distributed revision control system.

Git 2.44 was released with many changes from various sub-commands learning new capabilities to performance optimizations, support for GitLab CI, and dozens of fixes.

Over on the GitHub blog for Git 2.44 they particularly call out faster pack generation using multi-pack reuse, faster rebases with "git replay", and a variety of other smaller improvements.

The full list of Git 2.44 changes can be found via Friday's release announcement.
