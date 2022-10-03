We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Git 2.38 Adds Microsoft's "Scalar" Repository Management Tool
Git has been working to improve its handling for very lage repositories and now with the Scalar tool it provides a curated and configured set of features designed to be pre-configured for optimal large repo handling. Scalar by default enables the built-in file-system monitor, multi-pack index, commit graphs, scheduled background maintenance, partial cloning, and clone mode sparse-checkout.
Microsoft had been maintaining Scalar out-of-tree for better large repository integration with Git while now with Git 2.38 it's part of mainline.
Microsoft originally announced Scalar back in 2020 as a .NET Core application for Git. It's since been rewritten in C code.
Git 2.38 also has an assortment of other smaller features, fixes, and optimizations. More details on Git 2.38 via the GitHub blog and release notes on git-scm.com.