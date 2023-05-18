NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series

NVIDIA today announced the GeForce RTX 4060 series consisting of the $399 RTX 4060 Ti 8GB while in July an RTX 4060 Ti 16GB version will come along with a $299 RTX 4060.Following recent leaks, NVIDIA today officially announced the GeForce RTX 4060 series. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available starting on 24 May at $399+ while the interesting GeForce RTX 4060 $299 card is expected in July for 1080p Linux gamers.

Those interested in more details on the GeForce RTX 4060 series can find them on NVIDIA.com

The specs look nice while so far NVIDIA hasn't yet seeded Phoronix with any RTX 4060 series (or RTX 4070 series for that matter) hardware so no word yet on when Linux gaming benchmark results and other GPU compute Linux performance benchmarks may come on Phoronix.