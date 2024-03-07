GTK 4.14 To Provide Crisper Font Rendering, Better Fractional Scaling

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 March 2024 at 08:27 AM EST. 8 Comments
GNOME
The upcoming GTK 4.14 toolkit release with the new renderers should yield crisper font rendering.

Red Hat's Matthias Clasen wrote a blog post today around fractional scaling and font rendering improvements to enjoy with the upcoming GTK 4.14 release. Clasen notes he moved from the "large text" setting over to 125% fractional scaling with the latest GTK code thanks to the new renderers. The updated toolkit will yield more crisp font rendering especially for desktops utilizing fractional scaling.

GTK blog


Those wanting to learn more about the fractional scaling and font rendering improvements with the imminent GTK 4.14 release can do so via the GTK.org blog.
8 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell & Mutter 46 RC Brings Modifier-Aware Screencasting, VRR & X.Org Sync Fix
Mutter Merges Experimental Variable Refresh Rate For GNOME 46
Experimental VRR Support Might Still Land For GNOME 46
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
GNOME Makes Progress On GPU-Accelerated Screencasting, systemd-homed Home Encryption
WebKitGTK Moving To Skia For 2D Rendering To Yield Better Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve