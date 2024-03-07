Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GTK 4.14 To Provide Crisper Font Rendering, Better Fractional Scaling
Red Hat's Matthias Clasen wrote a blog post today around fractional scaling and font rendering improvements to enjoy with the upcoming GTK 4.14 release. Clasen notes he moved from the "large text" setting over to 125% fractional scaling with the latest GTK code thanks to the new renderers. The updated toolkit will yield more crisp font rendering especially for desktops utilizing fractional scaling.
Those wanting to learn more about the fractional scaling and font rendering improvements with the imminent GTK 4.14 release can do so via the GTK.org blog.