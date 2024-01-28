Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
The Current State & Future Of GTK's New Unified Renderers
The NGL and Vulkan renderers are built from the same sources and with time should prove to be much better off than the existing OpenGL renderer. The new rendering code boasts better anti-aliasing, enhanced support for fractional scaling, arbitrary gradients with unlimited color stops, and broader support for DMA-BUFs.
The new rendering code isn't yet faster than the old OpenGL renderer which has seen much optimizations over the years. With time the new rendering code should become faster. Among future improvements for the new rendering code is proper color handling like HDR, GPU path rendering, glyph rendering, off-the-main-thread rendering, and greater performance.
With the newly-minted GTK 4.13.6 snapshot the NGL renderer is serving as the default with the hope it's in good shape without having to revert to the old OpenGL renderer for GTK 4.14. Those on "very old" hardware will likely be best off using the classic OpenGL renderer that can be enabled via the "GSK_RENDERER=gl" environment variable.
More details on this new renderer work for the GTK toolkit via blog.gtk.org.