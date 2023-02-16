AMD GPUOpen FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2 Published

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 February 2023 at 12:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON
AMD's GPUOpen team has published the source code for their FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2 update. This update brings improved image quality for more cases, integration enhancements, a new debug API checker, and other refinements over the earlier FSR2 code.

Today's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 publishing to GitHub is their first public FSR2 release and comes complete with a sample using the Cauldron framework.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2


The listed changes on GitHub with the FSR2 v2.2 update include:
- Introduction of debug API checker.
- Changes to improve "High Velocity Ghosting" situations.
- Changes to Luminance computation with pre-exposure application.
- Small motion vectors ignored in previous depth estimation.
- Changes to depth logic to improve disocclusion detection and avoid self-disocclusions.
- Dilated reactive mask logic updated to use temporal motion vector divergence to kill locks.
- New lock luminance resource.
- Accumulation overhauled to use temporal reactivity.
- Changed how intermediate signals are stored and tonemapped.
- Luminance instability logic improved.
- Tonemapping no longer applied during RCAS to retain more dynamic range.
- Fixes for multiple user reported issues on GitHub and elsewhere. Thank you for your feedback!

FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2 can be downloaded from GitHub.
