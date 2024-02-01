GNU libmicrohttpd 1.0 Released For Embed-Friendly Web Server
GNU libmicrohttpd version 1.0.0 is out today as the first major release of this C library implementing an easy-to-run HTTP web server that is embed-friendly for use by other applications.
GNU libmicrohttpd 1.0 joins the ranks of other embed-friendly web servers. In today's v1.0 release announcement the promoted features include:
* C library: fast and small
* API is expressive and fully reentrant
* Implementation is HTTP 1.1 compliant
* HTTP server can listen on multiple ports
* Various threading modes
* Three different sockets polling modes
* Broad platform support
* Support for IPv4 and IPv6
* Support for incremental processing of POST data
* Support for basic and digest authentication
* Support for TLS (requires libgnutls)
GNU libmicrohttpd is primarily intended for use by C/C++ applications for web serving purposes. Libmicrohttpd has been in development the past nearly two decades while only today reached the v1.0 threshold.
This is also the first GNU libmicrohttpd feature release in quite some time and brings rewritten parsing code for client requests, reworked Digital Auth, improved support in multi-threaded environments, reworked GnuTLS initialization, and many other fixes and improvements.
Post-1.0 the GNU libmicrohttpd project is looking to implement support for HTTP2 and HTTPS as well as the ability to support multiple TLS backends.
More details on today's GNU libmicrohttpd 1.0 release via the release announcement.
