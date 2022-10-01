GNU Linux-libre 6.0 Released After More Blob Cleaning
Following yesterday's release of the upstream Linux 6.0 kernel, the GNU FSFLA folks have released GNU Linux-libre 6.0 as their downstream that removes driver support for loading binary firmware/microcode and the ability to load non-free-software kernel modules.
GNU Linux-libre 6.0 continues to be hte kernel flavor endorsed by the Free Software Foundation for a cleaned up kernel without any non-free microcode/firmware or other caveats. Albeit with modern hardware it often means various components/devices then being unsupported by this kernel.
With GNU Linux-libre 6.0, the deblobbing adventures this cycle have been summed up as:
Blob requests have been neutered in the UCSI interface driver for STM32G0, and in the CS35L41 HD-audio side codec driver.
MediaTek MT76 drivers have had their mcu blob requests refactored into a connac mcu library, and cleaning up scripts have been adjusted to match.
Multiple dts files for Qualcomm and MediaTek AArch64 systems have been added, requiring blob names in them to be cleaned up.
Cleaning up of blob names and requests in AMDGPU, Adreno, Tegra VIC, Netronome NFP, and Habanalabs Gaudi2 drivers have been updated.
The VXGE driver was removed upstream, so we could drop the corresponding cleaning up logic.
More details on the GNU Linux-libre 6.0 changes via the release announcement.
GNU Linux-libre 6.0 is codenamed "-ETOOSIXY".
