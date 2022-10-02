Linux 6.0 Released With Many Intel & AMD Driver Additions, IO_uring Keeps Advancing

Linus Torvalds just promoted Linux 6.0 to stable on-schedule and thereby now ushering in the Linux 6.1 merge window to officially get underway tomorrow.

It was a relatively calm this week leading to Linux 6.0 being released on time rather than warranting an extra release candidate / week delay.

Among the last minute items to be merged this week were AMD RDNA3 fixes and fixing a chipset workaround affecting AMD systems not needing a workaround for roughly two decade old systems that could hurt the performance of modern systems in select workloads.

Linus wrote in today's 6.0 release announcement:
So, as is hopefully clear to everybody, the major version number change is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes.

But of course there's a lot of various changes in 6.0 - we've got over 15k non-merge commits in there in total, after all, and as such 6.0 is one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while.

Linux 6.0 has many shiny new features from new hardware support to new software innovations. AMD and Intel hardware in particular has seen many additions. See our complete Linux 6.0 feature list for more informaiton on all the changes.


Intel


This week at the Intel Innovation conference, Linus Torvalds was the first recipient of the Intel Innovation Award for his lifetime's worth of technical achievement.

Now onward to Linux 6.1!
