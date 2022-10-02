We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.0 Released With Many Intel & AMD Driver Additions, IO_uring Keeps Advancing
It was a relatively calm this week leading to Linux 6.0 being released on time rather than warranting an extra release candidate / week delay.
Among the last minute items to be merged this week were AMD RDNA3 fixes and fixing a chipset workaround affecting AMD systems not needing a workaround for roughly two decade old systems that could hurt the performance of modern systems in select workloads.
Linus wrote in today's 6.0 release announcement:
So, as is hopefully clear to everybody, the major version number change is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes.
But of course there's a lot of various changes in 6.0 - we've got over 15k non-merge commits in there in total, after all, and as such 6.0 is one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while.
Linux 6.0 has many shiny new features from new hardware support to new software innovations. AMD and Intel hardware in particular has seen many additions. See our complete Linux 6.0 feature list for more informaiton on all the changes.
This week at the Intel Innovation conference, Linus Torvalds was the first recipient of the Intel Innovation Award for his lifetime's worth of technical achievement.
Now onward to Linux 6.1!