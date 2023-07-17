Emacs 29.1 Released - No Longer Chokes On Very Long Lines

Written by Michael Larabel on 30 July 2023
GNU Emacs 29.1 is out this morning as the latest update to this popular and powerful text editor.

GNU Emacs 29.1 brings support for Unicode 15, a new user option to disable the default mode of changing consecutive single quotes to a double quote, a new command to change the font size globally, various menu and text user interface improvements, various Terminal Emacs enhancements, new emoji insertion and handling commands, and a variety of other new command-line options.

GNU Emacs 29.1 is also now less likely to cause problems when loading files with very long lines of text. The release notes explain:
Emacs is now capable of editing files with very long lines. The display of long lines has been optimized, and Emacs should no longer choke when a buffer on display contains long lines. The variable 'long-line-threshold' controls whether and when these display optimizations are in effect.

A companion variable 'large-hscroll-threshold' controls when another set of display optimizations are in effect, which are aimed specifically at speeding up display of long lines that are truncated on display.

If you still experience slowdowns while editing files with long lines, this may be due to line truncation, or to one of the enabled minor modes, or to the current major mode. Try turning off line truncation with 'C-x x t', or try disabling all known slow minor modes with 'M-x so-long-minor-mode', or try disabling both known slow minor modes and the major mode with 'M-x so-long-mode', or visit the file with 'M-x find-file-literally' instead of the usual 'C-x C-f'.

Downloads and more details on GNU Emacs 29.1 via the release announcement.
