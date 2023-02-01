GNU Debugger 13.1 Brings LoongArch & C-SKY Debugging On Linux, Zstd Debug Sections

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 February 2023 at 11:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
GDB 13.1 is out today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger for this open-source code debugging solution.

GNU Debugger 13.1 adds new target support for GDB and GDB server for running under Linux on the LoongArch and C-SKY processor architectures. The LoongArch Linux support also now includes floating point support.

In addition to the C-SKY and LoongArch Linux targets, GDB 13.1 adds support for dealing with Thread Local Storage (TLS) variables on Arm/AArch64, hardware watchpoint support for FreeBSD AArch64, Python API additions, support for Zstd compressed debug sections for ELF, dropping DBX mode support, and various other enhancements. The Zstd debug section support within ELF binaries follows other areas of the GNU toolchain (as well as LLVM) seeing this Zstd compressed data support, including the upcoming GCC 13.

Downloads and more information on all the GDB 13.1 changes via the GNU mailing list.
