GNOME's Variable Refresh Rate "VRR" Support Continues Coming Together

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 January 2024 at 06:12 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME
For the GNOME desktop among the technologies that will hopefully mature into good shape this year are high dynamic range (HDR) display support as well as variable refresh rate (VRR). When it comes to the VRR support there's been more Mutter progress made in this effort.

For the first This Week In GNOME of 2024, it was brought up that developer Dor Askayo has joined the team working on Variable Refresh Rate support in Mutter. This is being done as part of the Sovereign Tech Fund with the GNOME Foundation last year receiving €1M to advance various efforts.

The Mutter VRR pull request lists the current state of the feature as:
"There are a few small design decisions to make, but overall the core VRR experience is quite good in my tests.
Setting the variable-refresh-rate experimental feature is required to enable the feature, followed by a restart of the session (log out and back in)."

The VRR support still needs more testing with clients using Wayland's presentation-time protocol, there are known issues with lower refresh rate for non-throttled OpenGL applications, cursor movement suttering when passively updating fullscreen clients, and missing Wayland protocol support around VRR. In any event, the GNOME VRR support is coming along and hopefully this year we'll see it in a nice and mature form.

GNOME has also been working on Bluetooth improvements, continued refactoring of the GNOME Online Account code, text-to-speech enhancements, and other app improvements.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
GNOME Developers Working On USB Portal Integration, Updated Phosh
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
GNOME's €1M Funding Is Help Advance Work On systemd-homed Home Encryption
GTK 4.14 Adding Graphics Offloading Capabilities Under Wayland
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal Brings PinePhone Images, Initial Snap Support